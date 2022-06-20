10 years of PublicSource

We've spent the last decade building credibility and community as we produce thoughtful best-in-class journalism for and with the Pittsburgh region. Over the next 10 years, we will continue to pair the journalistic traditions worth keeping with innovative and inclusive methods of storytelling to drive change.

Pittsburgh will always be at the center of PublicSource’s mission. You have trusted us to share your experiences, your expertise and you have helped us to hold individuals and systems accountable when they have fallen short.

Please help us secure our next 10 years by sharing your questions, telling your story, signing up for our newsletters, informing your networks about PublicSource and donating today.

Thank you for your trust, your constructive feedback and for caring deeply, right along with us.

—Pittsburgh’s PublicSource