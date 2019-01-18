Photos by Jay Manning

Text by Jay Manning and Rich Lord

April 1, 2021

A pandemic that impacted income for many families also prompted federal, state and local actions to reduce evictions. But a far-reaching full moratorium gave way to much more limited restrictions, even as many renters continued to struggle. The results included more than 3,200 eviction cases filed by landlords in Allegheny County in the past year, sending some tenants scrambling amid COVID-19 and a longstanding affordable housing crisis.

Since January, PublicSource and WESA have been spending time with households facing eviction, as part of the Tenant Cities series. We’ve seen tenants try to tap rent relief, scrape to make payments, or take the difficult step of trying to move during a pandemic. Here are portraits of four households we’ve met.