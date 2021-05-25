Keeping a promise: Can higher ed institutions answer the calls to embrace Black students, staff and faculty?

At the end of last summer, Anthony Kane was offered his dream job.

He spent the previous eight years managing residence halls and staff at Duquesne University. Now, the college was tapping him, a 31-year-old Black man, to be its new director of diversity and inclusion.

It was not going to be easy.

The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis spurred months of protests and calls for racial reckoning across institutions. Students were already grappling with the grief of a global pandemic and anticipating a tense presidential election that would set the national tone on social justice reform.

Before Kane’s first day, he reached back to connections he’d made with student leaders at clubs like the Black Student Union. He wanted to hear what they thought needed to be done.

“The first thing I knew was I needed to fit into this role from an authentic space,” Kane said.

Students wanted to be included in his work, to participate in planning programs and events meant to make the campus more inclusive, not just receive emails about negative incidents on campus.

Kane’s challenge is one facing university leaders across the country. As universities respond to calls for reform, staff in diversity and inclusion offices can be a powerful connection between institutions that are often siloed and slow-moving and the students demanding changes in campus culture.

Yvette Alex-Assensoh, a national voice on equity work from the University of Oregon, said colleges and universities need to go beyond statements and realize that all levels of the institution impact equity — from the final decision-makers to the types of research conducted and how and what students learn.

“We need to make sure that we are the kind of institution where we are not symbolically and proverbially having our knees on the neck of students, staff and faculty members because we’re not hearing that they can’t breathe,” said Alex-Assensoh, who serves as the university’s vice president of equity and inclusion.

A year after the start of protests for racial justice, PublicSource examined diversity and inclusion efforts at four Pittsburgh-area campuses and how staff are working to empower students.

Relying on existing structures: Using momentum of protests

Kane quickly realized his work would intersect with his own experiences. To help others overcome a challenging year, he set out goals for his new role while also practicing self-care.

That’s an issue facing staff at other universities as they balance their own realities as members of marginalized communities while trying to bring meaningful change.

As a Black woman with Black children, Ayana Ledford did not see Floyd’s murder as one exceptional act of violence but as a tragedy that has happened countless times before.

“So it wasn’t brand new for me,” said Ledford, who will be promoted in July to associate dean of diversity, equity and inclusion in the Dietrich College of Humanities and Sciences at Carnegie Mellon University. “It wasn’t some brand new heartbreak of racial divisions in our country. It has always existed.”

Ledford realized the protests for racial justice also showed the university’s majority-white population how anti-Blackness can result in tragedies like the killings of Floyd or Breonna Taylor in Kentucky.

Ledford saw her own college community stand up and seek out ways to help.

“It provides an opportunity, in essence, that I end up with an increase of individuals wanting to participate,” she said.

Faculty and staff were already working on the college’s strategic plan for diversity efforts for the next five to 10 years, but the events of last summer expedited the process. After consulting with 20 faculty members and 200 students, the college published the plan focused on “recruiting, retaining and cultivating a diverse, equitable and inclusive community.”

The college reviewed its hiring process to expand the pool of candidates and tried to redefine its role in the community by investing in outreach efforts. For example, the college created a program called LEAP, which will focus on arts and humanities for students at schools like City Charter High School to attend courses with college students. Ledford said the goal is to offer mentoring and build community relationships so Pittsburgh students consider CMU when applying to colleges.

At the heart of it all, Ledford said the college has to ask a vital question: What is the role of an academic institution?

If given the right resources, Ledford said students will learn from others and become critical thinkers. But until Black students feel fully accepted and safe on campuses, she said she stays up at night thinking about what could happen to her own children.

At Chatham University, Darlene Motley, the dean of the School of Arts, Science & Business, said the past year has been difficult.

In April, the country watched the trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 and a half minutes. In that time, more incidents of police brutality occurred — even during the trial.

Motley said she still had to get through her daily routine but kept thinking about what else she could do to support her community. As she waited for the verdict, she agreed with what broadcast political analyst Van Jones said about how many other people of color woke up that day too scared to be hopeful.

“I’m a wife and a mother of Black men. That plays in my mind all the time — wanting to make sure people are treated fairly and carefully. When do we get to the point where we don’t have to worry about walking down the street and what that might mean?”